Iranian, Russian Diplomats Discuss Yemen Crisis

Ranking diplomats from the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation have discussed the latest developments in Yemen, with both voicing support for the Arab country’s territorial integrity.

Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Assistant in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vasilyevich Vershinin held a telephone conversation on Wednesday as part of the constant consultations between Tehran and Moscow.

In the conversation, the two diplomats talked about the latest developments in Yemen, emphasized the need to protect the Arab country’s territorial integrity, and described a political solution as the only way to settle the crisis in Yemen.