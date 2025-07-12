Iranian reformist politician urges caution amid rising tensions: “no need to beat the drums of war”

In an interview with Iranian media, Gerami-Moghaddam said that while Iran is prepared to pay the price for preserving its independence and rejecting foreign pressure, the responsibility for foreign policy decisions lies at the highest levels of the state, not solely with the Foreign Ministry.

He criticized some internal voices for promoting a pro-war narrative, arguing that such positions threaten national interests. “Why do some insist on beating the drums of war? This only plays into the hands of our enemies,” he stated.

Referring to the 12-day war with Israel last month, Gerami-Moghaddam urged Iran’s diplomatic and security bodies to actively de-escalate tensions and prevent extremist rhetoric.

He also warned of the potential reactivation of the UN “snapback” mechanism, which could reinstate international sanctions against Iran.

“We must act wisely to avoid giving the world justification to label us a threat,” he said.