Iranian rapper Tataloo reportedly hospitalized after suicide attempt in prison

By IFP Editorial Staff
Amir Tatalo

Iranian rapper Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, widely known as Tataloo, was hospitalized on Friday following an apparent suicide attempt while in prison, according to initial reports from the media.

Tataloo is said to have ingested pills in an alleged attempt to end his life and was immediately transferred to a hospital in Tehran.

Sources close to the controversial artist confirmed the incident took place in the early hours of Friday.

Subsequent updates indicate that his condition has stabilized, and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital in the coming hours.

In a related development, Tataloo’s sister, Nasim Maghsoudloo, shared a cryptic message on social media expressing frustration over public treatment of the artist. She also revealed that the judiciary had agreed to review his legal case under Article 477 of Iranian law, which allows for the reconsideration of his death sentence in special circumstances.

Tataloo, arrested by Turkish police in December 2023 and handed over to Iranian authorities, has been sentenced to death over several charges, including “insulting the Prophet,” a serious offense under Iranian law. His case is under review by Iran’s Supreme Court.

