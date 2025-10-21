Iranian prominent actor, ex-football player detained in abduction and rape case

Judicial authorities confirmed that the case has entered the trial phase and that the suspect’s bail was converted into a detention order during a recent court session.

According to judicial sources, the case began when a woman in her early twenties lodged a formal complaint at Tehran’s Criminal Investigations Department, alleging that the actor had deceived her under the pretext of offering her a professional opportunity in the film industry, before forcibly taking her to a private residence where the assault reportedly occurred.

The investigation was subsequently divided between the Tehran Criminal Court, responsible for the kidnapping charge, and Branch 9 of the Criminal Court I, tasked with reviewing the assault allegations.

After multiple rounds of inquiry and expert evaluation, both the complainant and the accused appeared before the court in a closed session earlier this week. Following the session, the presiding judge ordered the defendant’s remand in custody.

The case continues to proceed under judicial review, and the accused has formally objected to the court’s decision. Authorities have not released the identity of the complainant.