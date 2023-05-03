Iranian president arrives in Syria on key visit

Raisi was invited to Damascus, the Syrian capital, by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. His plane touched down in the Damascus airport on Wednesday, and he was welcomed on the tarmac by Syrian Economy Minister Mohammad Samer al-Khalil.

Assad will welcome Raisi during an official ceremony shortly. Delegations from the two countries will then start meetings presided over by the two.

The two sides plan to discuss means of enhancing bilateral ties, and political and economic agreements are also planned to be signed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Defense Minister Mohammadreza Ashtiani are among the officials accompanying Raisi on the trip.

Before his trip, Raisi said that the Syrian government had to be strengthened, following a civil war that started in 2011.

He said it had now been proven that Iran’s stance of resistance worked.

The Iranian president said everyone in the region now knew that Iran was “a solid column” that could be relied on.

Iran has supported Assad’s government in the course of the civil war.

Raisi said Iran and Syria were now resolved to enhance their relations in the political, economic, and security areas.

“We are certain that a growth in the ties between Tehran and Damascus will be in the interest of the two nations and the region,” he said.