Iranian president reaffirms historical name of Persian Gulf amid US controversy

In a post on the social platform X, Pezeshkian shared an image of Iran’s national flag along with the hashtags #PersianGulf, writing, “The Persian Gulf will remain the Persian Gulf.”

This statement comes after an Associated Press report quoted two anonymous US officials claiming that Trump intends to officially use the name “Arabian Gulf” during his Middle East trip, reportedly under pressure from Arab states.

Trump later told reporters he would make a decision during the visit, adding, “I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings.”

Iranian officials responded swiftly, with Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, among others, condemning the move.

The name “Persian Gulf” has been documented in historical records for centuries, and Iran has long defended its legitimacy.

In 2012, Iran threatened legal action against Google for omitting the name from its maps. The dispute remains a sensitive issue.