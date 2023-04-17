Iranian president calls for Muslim unity against Israel

Raisi made the comment during a telephone conversation with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Ms. Sheikh Hasina Wajed.

The president also congratulated the Bangladeshi government and people on the Eid- ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month of Ramadan.

Raisi said his administration’s foreign policy builds on expanding and boosting ties with world countries, particularly Muslim nations.

He expressed hope that the good ties between Tehran and Dhaka will expand more than ever before in all areas, including trade and economic fields.

Ms. Hasina for her part strongly condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime against fasting Palestinians and stressed that her country’s unchangeable policy is to deplore the acts of aggression by Israel and to support the oppressed people of Palestine.

Bangladesh’s prime minister further pointed to the importance of expanding relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran so that the trade and economic ties as well as regional cooperation will reach the desired level.