Nearly 12k Palestinians detained in West Bank since start of Gaza war

“Of those detained, 11,000 people are held in administrative detention without trial or charge,” the groups said, adding, “At least 775 children and 435 women have been detained.”

“The highest number of arrests were carried out in Hebron and Jerusalem,” the report noted.

The numbers do not include detentions of Gaza residents, which the groups estimate are in the thousands.

The groups also announced that 45 detainees have died in Israeli prisons and military camps.

“Detentions have been accompanied by escalated crimes and violations such as humiliation, brutal beatings, threats against detainees and their families, vandalism and confiscation of property, in addition to the destruction of infrastructure especially in the refugee camps of Tulkarem and Jenin,” the groups said.

Israel has conducted near-daily violent raids across the occupied West Bank since June 2021. The attacks have increased further in scale and intensity since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Since October last year, nearly 800 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, according to Palestinian health officials, and nearly 6,500 others have been wounded.

A majority of people were killed by the Israeli military, while a dozen were killed by Israeli settlers, according to the United Nations.

The attacks in the West Bank have been taking place in tandem with Israel’s continuing deadly attacks on the besieged enclave, which has so far killed more than 44,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.