Iranian president urges all Muslim countries to defend Palestinian people against Israel’s crimes

Raisi made the remark in a meeting in which he received the credentials of Turkey’s new Ambassador to Tehran Hicabi Kırlangıç.

He added that today, all citizens of Islamic countries demand their governments fight the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians.

Hence, Raisi noted, there needs to be more coordination among Islamic countries in their struggle against the aggressive and usurpig Zionist regime.

He also touched upon the relations between Iran and Turkey. The Iranian president described ties between Tehran and Ankara as age-old and deep-rooted.

Raisi said despite efforts by the ill-wishers of Muslim nations, Islamic countries should expand their ties in all spheres.

The new Turkish ambassador to Tehran for his part described the Iran-Turkey relations as brotherly and cose, saying, “I promise to do all I can to boost the level of cooperation and trade between our countries.”