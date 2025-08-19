Tuesday, August 19, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Iranian president holds private talks with Armenian PM in Yerevan

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has held private talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with the two leaders expected to sign a series of bilateral cooperation agreements.

The meeting took place shortly after an official reception ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Yerevan.

Pezeshkian arrived in the Armenian capital on Monday, at the invitation of Pashinyan for a two-day official visit.
He was welcomed at Zvartnots Airport by Deputy Prime Ministers and the Armenian Foreign Minister before the start of high-level talks.

The visit comes amid Tehran’s stern opposition to a new US-mediated deal between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia over the strategic Zangezur corridor that cuts off Iran’s access to Armenia.

The Iranian president is accompanied by senior cabinet officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Roads and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadegh, Culture and Tourism Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, Industry and Trade Minister Seyyed Mohammad Atabak, and Vice President for Planning and Budget Seyyed Hamid Pourmohammadi.

As part of his program, Pezeshkian also met with Iranologists, members of the local Iranian community, and attended a joint business forum aimed at expanding economic cooperation.

Before his departure from Tehran, he underlined that strengthening ties with neighboring countries is a central priority of his administration’s foreign policy.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks