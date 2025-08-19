Iranian president holds private talks with Armenian PM in Yerevan

The meeting took place shortly after an official reception ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Yerevan.

Pezeshkian arrived in the Armenian capital on Monday, at the invitation of Pashinyan for a two-day official visit.

He was welcomed at Zvartnots Airport by Deputy Prime Ministers and the Armenian Foreign Minister before the start of high-level talks.

The visit comes amid Tehran’s stern opposition to a new US-mediated deal between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia over the strategic Zangezur corridor that cuts off Iran’s access to Armenia.

The Iranian president is accompanied by senior cabinet officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Roads and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadegh, Culture and Tourism Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, Industry and Trade Minister Seyyed Mohammad Atabak, and Vice President for Planning and Budget Seyyed Hamid Pourmohammadi.

As part of his program, Pezeshkian also met with Iranologists, members of the local Iranian community, and attended a joint business forum aimed at expanding economic cooperation.

Before his departure from Tehran, he underlined that strengthening ties with neighboring countries is a central priority of his administration’s foreign policy.