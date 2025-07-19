Iranian president condemns IAEA silence on Israeli aggression

During a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Pezeshkian said the attack violated all international rules and regulations.

He also referred to Iran’s historical commitment to peace and stability in the region, saying while Iran has consistently complied with IAEA regulations and reaffirmed its prohibition on nuclear weapons based on a religious fatwa issued by the Iranian Supreme Leader, the nation’s nuclear program continues to be judged by false claims, fake intelligence, and a politically motivated media campaign.

Pezeshkian condemned the IAEA’s failure to denounce the Israeli-US aggression, calling it a violation of the agency’s own charter to defend the rights of its member states.

“We welcome inspections because we have nothing to hide, but we categorically reject pressure and denial of our legal rights”, he said.

The Iranian president also denounced the “double standards” of countries that claim to uphold human rights yet remain silent on the “genocide, starvation, and mass killings” carried out by the Zionist regime in Gaza.

On bilateral ties, Pezeshkian described relations with Armenia as “friendly and constructive”, reaffirming Iran’s policy of cooperation with all neighbors based on mutual respect and territorial integrity.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed condolences over recent Iranian casualties and reiterated his country’s eagerness to deepen cooperation, inviting Pezeshkian for an official visit.