Iranian president calls for profitable expansion of ties with Serbia

Raisi was speaking during a telephone conversation with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić. The phone call was initiated by Vučić.

The Iranian president noted that Iran and Serbia can boost their ties to a higher level. Raisi said the expansion of relations between Iran and Serbia will pave the way for boosting the level of international interactions between them.

He told Vučić that he’s looking forward to receiving the Serbian president in Tehran and “I am confident that our talks and consultations during that trip will play a key role in developing our ties”.

The Serbia president for his part congratulated Raisi and the Iranian people on Eid al-Fitr, adding that there are many possibilities for cooperation between Iran and Serbia at the highest level.

Vučić said he is willing to visit Iran.

“I will bring with me the highest and best possible delegation so that we can discuss and consult on all available areas for expanding cooperation”, he added.