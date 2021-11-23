Iranian Photographer Wins WMS Winter Sports Award

Veteran Iranian photographer Mohammad Babaei has won the Winter Sports Photo Awards of World Media Summit in China.

Babaei’s work won one of the four photo series awards of the WMS for his stories on the Iranian women’s ice hockey national team, during their training last year for the Asian Challenge Cup.

The photo series was first published by Iran’s official news agency IRNA in September 2021.

It will be put on public display on the sidelines of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 in the Chinese capital.

Babaei is a university professor with more than two decades of experience in photo journalism. He has covered such events as the 2018 World Wrestling Championships in Budapest and the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia among others.