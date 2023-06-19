Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Afghanistan to pursue water share

Mohammad Sargazi, representing the city of Zabol in Sistan and Baluchestan Province at parliament, added that the Iranian foreign minister was notified of the planned trip.

He also said the parliamentary delegation will be made up of lawmakers representing Sistan and Baluchestan Province and members of the parliamentary friendship group of Iran and Afghanistan.

Sargazi referred to the planned visit by a team of Iranian experts to the Kajaki Dam in Afghanistan.

He said under the 1972 Treaty between Iran and Afghanistan, if the Afghan side declares that the water year is not normal, it should give the Iranian side information on the amount of Helmand River and Iran can then request a visit to the Dehravood water measurement station to check the level of the water of Helmand River.

The MP noted that the experts will report to the Iranian parliament on the amount of water of the Kajaki Dam.

Iran has said the Taliban have violated the 1972 agreement as sufficient water from Helmand River is not flowing toward Iranian side as per the treaty.

The Taliban deny having breached the agreement.