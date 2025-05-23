Cultural HeritageHandicraftsIFP Exclusive

Iranian officials urge action as Afghan markets exploit carpet heritage

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian carpet officials have raised concerns over the unauthorized reproduction of Iranian carpet designs in Afghanistan, warning that sanctions have led to a surge in counterfeiting and mislabeling of Iranian products abroad.

According to Iranian authorities, Afghan workshops are producing rugs based on Iranian designs and exporting them under the label of “Persian carpets,” capitalizing on the global reputation of Iran’s rich carpet heritage. Due to international sanctions, authentic Iranian carpets face restrictions in global markets, allowing counterfeit versions to flourish.

Abdollah Bahrami, head of the Handicrafts and Tourism Commission of Iran’s Chamber of Cooperatives, criticized the lack of enforceable standards. Although a voluntary labeling initiative began three years ago, no carpets have been officially documented due to its non-mandatory status.

Zahra Kamani, head of Iran’s National Carpet Center, emphasized the need for digital documentation and barcoding to protect the identity and origin of each rug. She stressed that traceable certification would reduce fraud and preserve the cultural integrity of Iranian designs.

Both officials urged the government to mandate labeling to curb exploitation and ensure Iranian carpets retain their global recognition and economic value.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks