Iranian officials urge action as Afghan markets exploit carpet heritage

According to Iranian authorities, Afghan workshops are producing rugs based on Iranian designs and exporting them under the label of “Persian carpets,” capitalizing on the global reputation of Iran’s rich carpet heritage. Due to international sanctions, authentic Iranian carpets face restrictions in global markets, allowing counterfeit versions to flourish.

Abdollah Bahrami, head of the Handicrafts and Tourism Commission of Iran’s Chamber of Cooperatives, criticized the lack of enforceable standards. Although a voluntary labeling initiative began three years ago, no carpets have been officially documented due to its non-mandatory status.

Zahra Kamani, head of Iran’s National Carpet Center, emphasized the need for digital documentation and barcoding to protect the identity and origin of each rug. She stressed that traceable certification would reduce fraud and preserve the cultural integrity of Iranian designs.

Both officials urged the government to mandate labeling to curb exploitation and ensure Iranian carpets retain their global recognition and economic value.