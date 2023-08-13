Iranian officials seek to allay concerns over “gasoline shortage, price hike”

In an interview with the state-run television on Saturday, Director of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company Ali Akbar Nejad Ali denied there was a shortage of fuel supply at gas stations, and added the government does not have any plans to increase fuel prices at the stations as there is no law or resolution to authorize the rise in prices.

Despite assurances by officials, Iranian lawmaker Mostafa Reza Hosseini did not rule out the possibility of an increase in the prices.

Hosseini laid into critics of the high inflation rate during the administration of former President Hassan Rouhani, who have kept a low profile despite the surge in prices since incumbent president Ebrahim Raisi took office.

“There is a possibility of an increase in the price of gasoline. Every day, we have a new trial and error and use people as lab mice. One day we have issues with automobile prices and the next day we see different decisions regarding fuel and basic commodity prices.”

According to witnesses, there were long lines of motorists who had rushed to gas stations in the capital Tehran and other cities on Sunday to fill up the tank.