Iranian official warns of 6th wave of Covid-19

An Iranian health official has warned of a sixth wave of Covid 19 in the country during the cold season.

Mohamamd Mehdi Gooya, director of Iran’s Ministry of Health’s Center for Management of Infectious Diseases said attending meetings and reopening schools amid the cold season, if left unchecked, can shoot up Covid cases. Gooya added that most of new Covid cases are detected among unvaccinated people. He however noted that vaccination alone does not guarantee immunity to the disease.

Gooya urged citizens to observe health protocols, saying all those who have received their jabs must also do so swiftly.

Gooya’s comments come as the number of Covid deaths have jumped by over 30 since Tuesday compared with the previous day.

Health Ministry figures announced on Wednesday show 90 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours.

Now the total Covid deaths stand at 130,446. The vaccination campaign is continuing across Iran. The total number of doses administered since inoculation started has reached 108,990,935.

The vaccination drive has lowered the number of deaths and new infections countrywide over the past months. But a small number of people still resist vaccination. Officials have time and again said most of people who contract Covid these days have not been vaccinated against the disease.