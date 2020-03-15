Iranian Nuclear Firms to Help Sterilise Homegrown Masks

Saying the nuclear companies have a duty to help people in all provinces in this critical situation, Seyyed Reza Rafiee added that the producers of masks can deliver their products to Sharparto Company at Shahid Shahriari Radiation Site located in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Special Economic Zone.

He said sterile treatment is a serious matter carried out by the company.

“We are ready to help the country when the people are struggling against the Coronavirus.”

Gamma irradiation is an infrastructure for food safety and treatment. We have launched our company as the first private sector company in the Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Special Economic Zone to provide different industries with the facility, added Rafiee.

He pointed out that one of the most important commercial uses of nuclear technology is the sterilisation of medical stuff and equipment.

In this process, one of the gamma, x or electron beams is released into the equipment to destroy microorganisms, viruses, bacteria and microbes.