Iranian newspaper downplays claims ‘Trump’s presidency no different from Harris’s’ for Tehran

Hammihan, a Tehran-based reformist newspaper, wrote in an article on Saturday that while politicians should maintain the dignity and status of their country, “it does not mean that they can make meaningless and baseless statements.”

Hammihan reviewed several official statements made in Iran following Donald Trump’s election, such as “It doesn’t matter who becomes the U.S. President for this country (Iran)” and “We do not value the U.S. presidential election and who gets elected.”

The newspaper pointed out, “acknowledging reality, rather than denying it, is a sign of strength.”

“For instance, in 2016, it did matter to Iran whether Trump or (Hillary) Clinton was elected. Similarly, the outcome of the current U.S. election will impact all countries, including Iran,” it noted.

Hammihan highlighted that such statements could have a negative effect on society, leading people to believe that there is no plan or honesty among officials.

Without revealing its own preference, the newspaper suggested that a more accurate statement would acknowledge that Trump’s presence in the White House will lead to changes in U.S. foreign policy, which could present opportunities for the world, including Iran.