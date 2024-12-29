Iranian newspaper critiques “foreign policy failures, misjudgments on Syria”

The newspapet lamented that Iran’s numerous foreign policy failures stem from a lack of utilizing competent and experienced advisors in the field.

The article pointed to “the deception Iran faced from Russia and Turkey” during the Syrian crisis, noting that despite being present in various regions of Syria, Iran failed to realize the Syrian army had been “bought off by foreign powers”.

The editorial criticized Iran’s reliance on the Astana meetings, where hollow assurances from Russia and Turkey led to misguided policies. The Astana mechanism involving Iran, Russia and Turkey among others, was meant to peacefully resolve the Syrian crisis.

The editorial also revealed that during the collapse of the Syrian government, when President Bashar Assad was preparing to flee to Moscow, Iran advised him to remain, misled by its own media’s unrealistic analysis.

“This disconnect meant that as terrorists approached the gates of Damascus, decision-makers remained oblivious to the unfolding realities,” it wrote.

The piece also reflected on previous missteps with the Taliban, highlighting how Iran had provided extensive support to the group, only to receive nothing in return.

The paper questioned when the Iranian government would acknowledge the urgent need for a serious reassessment of its policies and strategies, calling for a thorough evaluation of its foreign relations and intelligence apparatus.