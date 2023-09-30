Iranian musician appointed as Tehran Symphony Orchestra permanent conductor 

The appointment was made by Mehdi Salem, Director of the Roudaki Foundation, a non-governmental body dealing with cultural and artistic issues in Iran.

The letter hails Sahbaee’s background and record as well as his collaboration with the Tehran Symphony Orchestra.

Sahbai, an orchestra conductor and oboe soloist has a doctorate degree in musicology and arts from the University of Strasbourg in France.

As an oboe soloist, he has collaborated with the symphony orchestra of St. Gallen, Switzerland, and as a conductor with several European orchestras.

Sahbai also has a professorship from Feldkirch Conservatory in Austria.

He previously was the permanent conductor and artistic director of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra from January 2008 to May 2010.