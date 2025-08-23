Saturday, August 23, 2025
Iranian MP warns of possible NPT exit if “snapback” mechanism is triggered

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Nuclear Program

A senior Iranian lawmaker has warned that Iran will seriously consider withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if European powers attempt to activate the so-called “snapback” mechanism aimed at reinstating UN sanctions against Iran.

Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said Saturday that the snapback tool, part of the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), has long been “invalid and ineffective.”

“The mechanism lost its credibility during Trump’s presidency when the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA. The Europeans, despite their commitments, failed to honor any of their obligations,” Kowsari said.

He accused the US and its allies of acting above international law, using global platforms such as the United Nations for their own interests. “Claims of activating the snapback mechanism are nothing but psychological warfare against Iran,” he added.

Kowsari stressed that Iran has fully complied with its nuclear commitments while Washington not only abandoned its pledges but also imposed new sanctions.

He warned, “If they proceed with this illegitimate step, exiting the NPT will be one of our definitive and proportionate options.”

