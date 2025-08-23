Iranian MP warns of possible NPT exit if “snapback” mechanism is triggered

Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said Saturday that the snapback tool, part of the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), has long been “invalid and ineffective.”

“The mechanism lost its credibility during Trump’s presidency when the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA. The Europeans, despite their commitments, failed to honor any of their obligations,” Kowsari said.

He accused the US and its allies of acting above international law, using global platforms such as the United Nations for their own interests. “Claims of activating the snapback mechanism are nothing but psychological warfare against Iran,” he added.

Kowsari stressed that Iran has fully complied with its nuclear commitments while Washington not only abandoned its pledges but also imposed new sanctions.

He warned, “If they proceed with this illegitimate step, exiting the NPT will be one of our definitive and proportionate options.”