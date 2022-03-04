Iranian MP: US, West making mischief, delaying deal in Vienna

“Until a few days ago, the negotiations were making good progress and Iran pursued its main demands,” said Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, the spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

Iran, he said, “had put forward a set of demands in the talks, over which our stance had verbally got close to that of the other side.”

If such a trend continued, the two sides could reach the stage of signing a final agreement on restoring the nuclear deal, which the US abandoned in 2018, the legislator said.

“It has, however, has been a few days that the Westerners, the US in particular, have become uncompromising and started a psychological war, making mischief” in the diplomatic process, he said.

He added that there are still a number of unresolved issues, whose settlement is of high importance to Iran, explaining that the outstanding topics mainly revolve around the US sanctions.

“The ball is in the court of the Westerners. If they pay attention to our demands, a deal will be at hand even tonight,” he said. “If the Western side does not make excessive demands, it is possible to reach an agreement.”