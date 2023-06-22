Iranian MP accuses govt. of seeking to “engineer” March 2024 parliamentary elections

Ehsan Arkani, a member of the 90 Principle Commission of parliament, objected to a directive issued by the Interior Ministry that would impose restrictions on the presence of MPs in pursuit of projects and problems at constituencies under the pretext of the closeness of the voting.

Arkani added that common sense would reject this argument by the administration.

He said it seems that some quarters are bent on taking revenge after the leader of the Islamic Revolution stressed the need for a revolutionary and dynamic parliament.

Arkani added that the push for preventing restricting lawmakers is aimed at weakening their role.