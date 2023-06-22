Thursday, June 22, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLocalParliament

Iranian MP accuses govt. of seeking to “engineer” March 2024 parliamentary elections

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Parliament

An Iranian MP has accused the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi of seeking to “engineer” the March 2024 parliamentary elections.

Ehsan Arkani, a member of the 90 Principle Commission of parliament, objected to a directive issued by the Interior Ministry that would impose restrictions on the presence of MPs in pursuit of projects and problems at constituencies under the pretext of the closeness of the voting.

Arkani added that common sense would reject this argument by the administration.

He said it seems that some quarters are bent on taking revenge after the leader of the Islamic Revolution stressed the need for a revolutionary and dynamic parliament.

Arkani added that the push for preventing restricting lawmakers is aimed at weakening their role.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks