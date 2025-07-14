Iranian MP warns European troika against activating snapback mechanism

Azizi called such a move hostile and illegitimate.

In a post on his official account on the social media platform X, Azizi wrote, “The Islamic Republic of Iran does not consider the activation of the snapback mechanism as a tool for pressure, but as a hostile act lacking any legal legitimacy”.

He added that the activation of the snapback mechanism will mark the beginning of a costly cycle for the European parties and that Iran, with full authority and preparedness, will make the three European states bear the consequences of this mistake.

The snapback mechanism, embedded in UN Security Council Resolution 2231, would allow the reimposition of international sanctions lifted under the JCPOA.

Iranian officials have repeatedly cautioned that such a move would prompt a decisive and firm response from Tehran.

Observers also warn the activation of the mechanism could deal a fatal blow to diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program.