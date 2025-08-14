Iranian MP: Activation of snapback leads to Iran’s withdrawal from NPT

Shariati said that both the Rouhani and the late Raisi administrations had officially and in writing notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of Iran’s readiness to leave the NPT under such circumstances.

He stressed that triggering snapback would be “the final nail in the coffin” of negotiations.

Responding to threats by some European states to reinstate UN Security Council sanctions, Shariati asserted that Iran is in a strong position following the recent national mobilization and military achievements.

He added that Parliament has several options, including exiting the JCPOA, which would nullify any related legal processes.

He emphasized that Iran has both preventive and retaliatory measures prepared, and that Western threats to use the snapback are “hollow” given past military attacks on Iran and the continuation of sanctions.

Shariati urged Europe not to pursue this path, warning that any move to activate the mechanism would meet with a firm national response.