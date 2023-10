The short film “Twenty-One Weeks Later” by Nasrin Mohammadpour received the Sonje Award at the event held from October 4-13 at the Busan Cinema Center in Busan, South Korea.

Another short film by two South Korean filmmakers jointly received the same award.

Like her previous productions, Mohammadpour ‘s “Twenty-One Weeks Later” features women’s issues.

This film depicts issues pertaining to mothers.