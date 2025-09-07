Iranian media spar over possible withdrawal from Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty

According to reports, a member of parliament has proposed a triple-urgency bill that would oblige the government to immediately leave the NPT, suspend all obligations under the treaty, cut negotiations with the US and European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), and end cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The draft cites Western violations of the JCPOA and the referral of Iran’s nuclear file to the UN Security Council as grounds for the move.

The daily Jomhouri-e Eslami criticized the proposal, warning that such measures would “lock diplomacy” and harm the nation, echoing similar concerns raised over two previous parliamentary bills.

Some analysts argue that escalation would undermine Iran’s diplomatic options at a time of heightened international scrutiny.

By contrast, the conservative newspaper Kayhan voiced support for a harder line, stressing that Iran’s nuclear program “must continue in ambiguity” to keep Western powers uncertain.

The daily added that sanctions from the UN are weaker than US measures and urged Iranian officials to adopt a “more assertive” stance.