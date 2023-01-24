Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Iranian lawmaker: Leaving NPT and expulsion of IAEA inspectors on the table

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran nuclear programe

An Iranian lawmaker has said the Islamic republic of Iran has put on the table leaving the nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty, NPT, and expelling the UN atomic watchdog’s inspectors from the country as a response to the recent draft resolution of the European parliament against the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

In a tweet, Mehdi Saadati said a bill has been introduced to this effect and its goal is to safeguard Iran’s Constitution and the interests of the Iranian people.

The European lawmakers last week voted unanimously for blacklisting the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

The EU has not blacklisted the IRGC yet. But it has said it could do so in the future. The bloc also imposed fresh sanctions on Iran on Monday.

The bans targeted a large number of Iranian officials and entities.

This drew strong condemnation from Tehran with officials threatening to shoot back by imposing new bans on the EU.

Tensions between Iran and the West including the EU and the US escalated in the wake of the recent unrest and deadly riots that began in mid-September following the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.

