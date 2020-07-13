Iranian Lawmaker Dies of COVID-19

Issa Jafari, the representative of the Iranian cities of Bahar and Kabudarahang in the Parliament, has died of the novel coronavirus.

Jafari who had won a seat in the Parliament in February elections, died of COVID-19 on Monday, July 13, 2020, according to media reports.

Several other parliamentarians had earlier been infected with the virus, but most of them recovered without hospitalization.

So far, over 13,000 people have died of the virus in Iran, and some 260,000 have also been infected with COVID-19.

