Iranian Judiciary files charges against former MP over controversial TV remarks 

On Thursday, Kavakebian criticized the growing tendency to accuse Afghan migrants of espionage, suggesting instead that infiltration may be occurring from other, less-suspected sources.

As an example, he named Catherine Perez Shakdam, a French national who ostensibly had converted to Islam and managed to gain access to high-level circles in Iran.

Kavakebian claimed that she had inappropriate relations with over 120 Iranian officials. Now judicial authorities have summoned the former lawmaker and demanded that he present evidence to back up his claims.

However, as of now, no credible documents or proof have been submitted.

Due to the lack of substantiation and the perceived impact on public perception, the Tehran Prosecutor’s Office has opened a legal case and formally pressed charges against Kavakebian, citing the dissemination of baseless accusations and causing public unrest.