JudiciaryIFP Exclusive

Iranian Judiciary files charges against former MP over controversial TV remarks 

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian Judiciary has filed formal charges against a former member of parliament Mostafa Kavakebian, following controversial remarks he made on TV. 

On Thursday, Kavakebian criticized the growing tendency to accuse Afghan migrants of espionage, suggesting instead that infiltration may be occurring from other, less-suspected sources.

As an example, he named Catherine Perez Shakdam, a French national who ostensibly had converted to Islam and managed to gain access to high-level circles in Iran.

Kavakebian claimed that she had inappropriate relations with over 120 Iranian officials. Now judicial authorities have summoned the former lawmaker and demanded that he present evidence to back up his claims.

However, as of now, no credible documents or proof have been submitted.

Due to the lack of substantiation and the perceived impact on public perception, the Tehran Prosecutor’s Office has opened a legal case and formally pressed charges against Kavakebian, citing the dissemination of baseless accusations and causing public unrest.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks