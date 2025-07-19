Iranian Judiciary denies rumors of imminent verdict enforcement in the case of rapper Tatalou

The statement came after Tatalou’s sister claimed that her brother’s case had been sent to the court’s enforcement department for the enforcement of the sentence.

The Judiciary firmly denied her claim, saying, “There has been no new development in the legal proceedings of Mr. Maghsoudlou’s case”.

“The case is proceeding through the normal legal channels as per judicial regulations, and the reports suggesting an imminent enforcement of a ruling are not true.”

The statement further stressed that no official action has been taken regarding the enforcement of the verdict in Tatalou’s case, and that such rumors lack legal basis.

He was previously sentenced to death for insulting the Prophet, a serious offence under Iranian law.

Tatalou’s lawyer recently said that his verdict had been overturned following the acceptance of a request under Article 477 of Iran’s Criminal Procedure Code.

Tatalou’s case has drawn public attention in recent years due to his notoriety and controversial presence on social media.