Iranian judiciary confirms rapper Tataloo’s repentance; says case could be submitted for pardon

Jahangir said the case was forwarded to the Judiciary’s head on Sunday, and is currently under review. If approved by the head of the Judiciary, it could be referred for consideration by the Leader, he explained.

Tataloo, arrested by Turkish police in December 2023 and handed over to Iranian authorities, has been sentenced to death over several charges, including “insulting the Prophet,” a serious offense under Iranian and Islamic law.

Jahangir emphasized that under Iran’s Islamic Penal Code, repentance is recognized as a legitimate legal avenue that can nullify a sentence even after a crime is proven, and many individuals have successfully invoked this right in the past.

In a separate update, Jahangir provided information on prisoners who fled following Israeli attack on Evin Prison in June, calling the incident a violation of international law.

Initially, 76 inmates escaped, but DNA tests confirmed three among the deceased, reducing the number of fugitives to 73.

Jahangir said, “58 have returned or been recaptured, while 15 remain at large, 14 with financial crime cases and one with a prior theft conviction.”