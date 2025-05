According to the Chief Justice of Fars Province, two unidentified individuals attacked Judge Bagheri with a bladed weapon while he was on his way to work. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Security and intelligence officials, along with a special homicide prosecutor, immediately launched an investigation at the crime scene. The suspects fled and remain at large.

Judge Bagheri, 38, had more than 12 years of judicial experience.