Iranian, Italian Foreign Ministers Discuss COVID-19 Crisis

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio have held a telephone conversation.
In the telephone conversation on Monday evening, the two foreign ministers talked about the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and Italy, and expressed sympathy with each other’s nations over the deaths of Iranian and Italian citizens due to COVID-19 infection.
Foreign Minister Zarif also deplored the US’ insistence on continuing with the unilateral, illegal and inhumane sanctions against the Iranian nation, and stressed the need to halt and not implement the cruel sanctions against people of Iran.