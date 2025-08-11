Iranian, Iraqi security chiefs discuss regional, bilateral cooperation

During the meeting, Larijani praised the Iraqi people for their hospitality toward pilgrims of Imam Hussein, describing them as “brave and generous”.

Larijani also hailed Iraq’s balanced foreign policy and the stability it brings to the country and the wider region.

Al-Araji for his part said the Iraqi government is committed to preventing any security violations aimed at targeting neighboring countries.

The two sides also reviewed the implementation of the bilateral security agreement and discussed the regional security situation.

They also spoke about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, condemning Israel’s starvation and killing of Gazans as a crime.

Larijani and al-Araji underlined the need for international action to stop the Zionist regime’s atrocities.

This is Larijani’s first foreign visit since he was appointed as Iran’s security chief.