Monday, August 11, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iranian, Iraqi security chiefs discuss regional, bilateral cooperation

By Ehsan Ghasri

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani has held talks with Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji for talks over ways of strengthening security cooperation and coordination between Tehran and Baghdad.

During the meeting, Larijani praised the Iraqi people for their hospitality toward pilgrims of Imam Hussein, describing them as “brave and generous”.

Larijani also hailed Iraq’s balanced foreign policy and the stability it brings to the country and the wider region.

Al-Araji for his part said the Iraqi government is committed to preventing any security violations aimed at targeting neighboring countries.

The two sides also reviewed the implementation of the bilateral security agreement and discussed the regional security situation.

They also spoke about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, condemning Israel’s starvation and killing of Gazans as a crime.

Larijani and al-Araji underlined the need for international action to stop the Zionist regime’s atrocities.

This is Larijani’s first foreign visit since he was appointed as Iran’s security chief.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks