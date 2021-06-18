Iranian, Iraqi Foreign Ministers Hold Talks in Antalya

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in Turkey to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

In the Thursday meeting, Foreign Minister Zarif expressed pleasure with the two sides’ agreements over Shalamcheh-Basra railway cooperation, and expressed Iran’s preparedness to develop its economic collaborations with Iraq.

The Iranian Foreign Minister highlighted the necessity of increasing regional cooperation among neighbouring countries for establishment of regional security, and welcomed the beginning of regional security negotiations.

The Iraqi top diplomat, in turn, described as constructive the economic cooperation between Iran and Iraq, and praised Tehran’s contributions to the development of these collaborations.