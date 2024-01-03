Iranian interior minister vows revenge after Kerman deadly bombings 

In an apparent reference to the Zionist regime, he said the enemy got slapped by the axis of resistance and now it wants to exact revenge on Iranian children.

Vahidi however urged Iranians to not be worried as the situation in the city of Kerman is normal after the bombings and everything is under control.

The interior minister also said the adversaries of Iran are mistaken if they think they can weaken the Iranian people through such cowardly acts of terrorism.

Vahidi further spoke about the casualties from the bomb blasts in Kerman, saying most of the deaths and injuries were caused by the second explosion.

He said Wednesday’s blasts were the continuation of previous plots that enemies hatched against Iran.

More than 100 people were killed and around 200 more were injured in the blasts.