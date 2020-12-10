Iranian Health Ministry’s Updates on COVID-19 – December 10

Iran has confirmed 284 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, increasing the overall death toll to 51,496.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 10,403 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,083,023.

So far, Lari added, 778,160 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,768 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 6,568,742 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 34 cities are in the “red zone”, 260 in the “orange zone”, and 154 in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.