Iranian health minister: vaccine of children aged 9 to 19 to begin soon

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Bahram Einollahi has said vaccination of children aged 9 to 12 years against Covid will begin soon in Iran after the type of vaccine to be injected is approved.

“During the Saturday meeting at National Taskforce for Fighting Coronavirus, we concluded that as per recommendations of scientific committees and international centers on vaccination of children and the results of research conducted by scientists, children under 12 years old should also be vaccinated”, Einollahi added.

He said it will take several days for the scientific committee to approve the type of vaccine that is to be given to these children and then with the announcement of the Ministry of Health, this vaccination will begin voluntarily.

The minister also criticized the fact that people have not well received the injection of the third dose of vaccine, adding that currently, about 22% have got their boosters. Einollahi also said given that the Omicron variant is highly contagious, people should get their third doses of vaccine.
Iran’s Health Ministry announced Sunday so far 14,563,440 people have been triple-vexxed.

