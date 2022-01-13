Thursday, January 13, 2022
Iranian health authorities warn of skin disease south of Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff

The health deputy of Iran’s Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences has said Varamin, on the southern edge of the capital Tehran is a cutaneous leishmaniasis endemic region in the country.

Sohrabi said 48 patients have so far been identified and treated. He added that all healthcare centers are ready to give services to people suffering from cutaneous leishmaniasis.

According to Sohrabi, the healthcare centers are eliminating contaminated rodents and dogs to bring the disease under control.

While noting that Varamin is an endemic region of cutaneous leishmaniasis, Sohrabi said each year a number of cases are reported in the area.

Cutaneous leishmaniasis is the most common form of leishmaniasis affecting humans. It is a skin infection caused by a single-celled parasite that is transmitted by the bite of a phlembotomine sand fly.

