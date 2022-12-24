Iranian FM says has welcomed Iraqi PM offer for  talks with Egypt

Amirabdollahian added that he welcomed the offer.

The Iranian foreign minister also said Mohammed Al Sudani is supposed to take some actions within the next few weeks to that end.

Amirabdollahian maintained that this offer is in line with Iraq’s regional role to strengthen dialog and cooperation.

The Baghdad II Conference in Amman happened several days ago.

At the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister outlined Iran’s views about regional issues specially those pertaining to Iraq.

Iran and Egypt cut diplomatic ties in 1980 after Cairo admitted the former Shah of Iran and recognized Israel.