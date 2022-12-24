Saturday, December 24, 2022
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign PolicySelected

Iranian FM says has welcomed Iraqi PM offer for  talks with Egypt

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Qatar FMs Hossein Amirabdollahian and Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says that at the Baghdad II Conference in Jordan, the Iraqi prime minister offered him talks between Iran and Egypt at political and security levels.

Amirabdollahian added that he welcomed the offer.

The Iranian foreign minister also said Mohammed Al Sudani is supposed to take some actions within the next few weeks to that end.

Amirabdollahian maintained that this offer is in line with Iraq’s regional role to strengthen dialog and cooperation.

The Baghdad II Conference in Amman happened several days ago.

At the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister outlined Iran’s views about regional issues specially those pertaining to Iraq.

Iran and Egypt cut diplomatic ties in 1980 after Cairo admitted the former Shah of Iran and recognized Israel.

