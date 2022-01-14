Iranian FM says Tehran-Beijing start implementing strategic agreement

Amir Abdollahian told reporters Friday is the starting day of the execution of the deal.

The foreign minister added that to this end, he submitted to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He also said he held detailed talks with Wang over the Vienna talks.

Amir Abdollahian praised the Chinese and Russian chief negotiators in Vienna for their positive role in supporting the nuclear rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on its website that Amir Abdollahian and Wang held talks over a broad range of political, economic, trade, consulate, cultural, regional and international issues and explored ways of expanding bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

During the talks, the Chinese foreign minister underlined his country’s readiness to expand cooperation with Iran in the financing, energy, banking and cultural sectors despite the illegal sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

He described the 25-year strategic cooperation deal between Iran and China as highly important and said Tehran and Beijing’s agreement to start executing the deal is a significant development that paves the way to fundamentally transform bilateral ties.

Wang announced China’s full support for Iran’s logical stance on the arrogant policies of the United States regarding the Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA. The top Chinese diplomat said Beijing’s policy is to continue supporting Iran’s position during the JCPOA talks and underscored that the US must redress its mistake of leaving the deal.

Amir Abdollahian also reaffirmed Iran’s support for the One China Policy and announced Iran’s readiness to expand ties with China in all areas.

He appreciated China for supplying Iran with 110 million doses of Covid Vaccine.

The Iranian foreign minister further outlined the latest state of cooperation between Iran and China in all areas, underlining Tehran’s determination to implement all infrastructure agreements with Beijing. Amir Abdollahian said expanding ties with neighbors and friendly nations is a foreign policy priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran.