Iranian FM in Saudi Arabia in 1st visit since resumption of diplomatic relations

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Amirabdollahian set off for the Saudi capital on Thursday for a day-long trip at the official invitation of his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The top Iranian diplomat is expected to hold talks with Farhan and a number of Saudi authorities about mutual relations and issues of mutual concern in connection with the Muslim world as well as regional and international developments.

Iranian Ambassador to Riyadh Alireza Enayati is also accompanying Amirabdollahian and will officially start his mission. Back in June, Iran officially reopened its embassy in Riyadh.

On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic ties and reopen embassies seven years after their relations were severed.

In a joint statement after signing the agreement, Tehran and Riyadh highlighted the need to respect each others’ national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.

They agreed to implement a security cooperation agreement signed in April 2001 and another accord reached in May 1998 to boost economic, commercial, investment, technical, scientific, cultural, sports, and youth affairs cooperation.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Farhan traveled to Tehran on June 17 and held talks with his Iranian counterpart and President Ebrahim Raisi.

Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Tehran on August 6 and consulate general in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad later on August 13. Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on June 6, months after the two countries agreed to restore their diplomatic relations under a China-brokered deal.