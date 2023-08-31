Iranian FM: Israeli raids on Syria won’t go unanswered

During a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Damascus, Amirabdollahian described the presence of US forces in Syria as illegal, urging them to withdraw from the country while calling on American authorities to stop interfering in the West Asia region.

“We advise US forces to return home and we also advise American authorities to leave the region to the people of the region,” the top Iranian diplomat stressed

He added that they had discussed the fight against terrorism as well as US measures to re-organize terrorist groups, stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue supporting Syria in its anti-terror fight until the situation there becomes stabilized and prosperous.

The frequent airstrikes by the Zionist regime on Syrian soil was another issue raised during the press briefing.

The Iranian foreign minister strongly deplored the Israeli airstrikes including the attack that hit Aleppo International Airport on Monday, stressing the need for responding to such strikes.

“None of the criminal acts by the Zionist regime will go unanswered,” Amirabdollahian said.

Both ministers referred to attempts by the United States to shut down transit routes between regional countries, with Mekdad emphasizing that regional nations will not allow the US to advance its plans.

Mekdad stated that the US and other Western states are going ahead with their aggressive policies against Iran and Syria, especially through “investing in terrorism”, adding that the Iranian and Syrian nations have remained resilient and this common stance will bring them victory against Western plots.

The Syrian foreign minister also added that Western countries do not like normalized ties between regional countries, in reference to his country’s return to the Arab League, and the restoration of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The two top diplomats said they had also discussed relations between their countries and the recent agreements reached between the presidents of Iran and Syria, saying that measures are underway to implement those agreements.