Monday, December 20, 2021
type here...
Featured NewsWorldAsiaIFP Exclusive

Iranian FM: Iran ready to help form inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

By IFP Media Wire

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Media Wire
IFP Media Wire
Reports and views published in the Media Wire section have been retrieved from other news agencies and websites, and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website. The IFP may change the headlines of the reports in a bid to make them compatible with its own style of covering Iran News, and does not make any changes to the content. The source and URL of all reports and news stories are mentioned at the bottom of each article.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said Tehran is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan's neighbors, regional countries and the UN to pave the way for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Amir Abdollahian made the comment in a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Sunday.

He said the only pathway to final peace and stability in Afghanistan is the formation of a broad-based government representing all ethnic groups.

He also stressed the need for cooperation between all Islamic countries to swiftly deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Amir Abdollahian added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has supported the sending of humanitarian aid to the country.

He said Iran has also kept its borders open and is ready to cooperate with all countries to deliver aid to the Afghan people.

The prime minister of Pakistan also supported the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and stressed the need to help the Afghan people in the current situation given that winter has arrived and Afghans lack fuel and food. Imran Khan also spoke about ties between Iran and Pakistan. He referred to different areas of cooperation, underlining the need for cross-border cooperation, especially cross-border trade, and the formation of border markets.

Amir Abdollahian is in Islamabad to attend an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of Islamic countries.

Previous articleIranian FM: Afghanistan crisis can be solved through inclusive government
Next articlePakistani Army chief: Terrorism Tehran and Islamabad’s common enemy

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks