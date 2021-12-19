Iranian FM: Iran ready to help form inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

Amir Abdollahian made the comment in a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Sunday.

He said the only pathway to final peace and stability in Afghanistan is the formation of a broad-based government representing all ethnic groups.

He also stressed the need for cooperation between all Islamic countries to swiftly deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Amir Abdollahian added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has supported the sending of humanitarian aid to the country.

He said Iran has also kept its borders open and is ready to cooperate with all countries to deliver aid to the Afghan people.

The prime minister of Pakistan also supported the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and stressed the need to help the Afghan people in the current situation given that winter has arrived and Afghans lack fuel and food. Imran Khan also spoke about ties between Iran and Pakistan. He referred to different areas of cooperation, underlining the need for cross-border cooperation, especially cross-border trade, and the formation of border markets.

Amir Abdollahian is in Islamabad to attend an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of Islamic countries.