In a meeting with members of his campaign team, President Massoud Pezeshkian stated that the country and the Islamic system of Iran rely on internal strength, with a proud and honorable nation. For Iran, it makes no difference who wins the US election.

He clarified that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not have a narrow or limited view when it comes to developing relations with other countries. President Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran’s foreign policy prioritizes good neighborly relations, with an emphasis on strengthening ties with Islamic and neighboring countries.

He also stressed the importance of unity and solidarity among Islamic countries, saying that if all the nations of the Islamic world were united as brothers, the Israeli regime would not dare to oppress the Palestinian and Lebanese people so mercilessly. During his first term, Donald Trump implemented the so-called “maximum pressure” policy, imposing extensive sanctions on Iran that, according to many experts and US officials, failed. The primary goal was to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero.

Trump also unilaterally withdrew the US from the JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal) in 2018 in an attempt to halt Iran’s nuclear development, but this approach also ultimately failed.