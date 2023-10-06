Iranian FM invited to Saudi Arabia to jointly watch football match with Saudi peer

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday to discuss some issues of mutual interests pertaining to various fields of bilateral ties.

The foreign ministers stressed that joint cooperation in various areas, including economic, commercial, investment and tourism, need to be expedited.

Considering the recent milestone meeting between the Iranian foreign minister and the Saudi crown prince-cum-prime minister in Jeddah, both sides agreed that necessary steps should be taken in this path in compliance with the right course for political ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, regarding the importance of the role of cultural and sports cooperation in boosting the friendship atmosphere between the two nations, the ministers held consultations over bolstering this area of bilateral cooperation, and agreed to advise the sports institutions of both countries to resolve a recent issue that occurred during club competitions in line with mutual respect, dialogue and understanding.

Taking into consideration the importance of persistent football club matches between the two countries in the direction of promoting comprehensive cooperation, the Saudi foreign minister invited Amirabdollahian to jointly participate in the first football match in Saudi Arabia.

The development follows recent spat during which Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad football team walked out of Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in Iran’s central city of Isfahan before an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League match with the Iranian side, Sepahan.