Iranian FM calls for collective regional action against Israeli aggression

During the meeting which happened on Tuesday evening in Jeddah, Araghchi referred to the recent Israeli aggression against Iran, adding the unified and firm position adopted by regional countries in response to these actions reflects a regional consensus on the urgent need for collective action to confront the expansionism and warmongering of the Zionist apartheid regime.

The Iranian foreign minister also thanked Saudi Arabia for its responsible stance in condemning the recent acts of aggression against Iran. He outlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s perspective on the regional security situation following the criminal military attacks by the Zionist regime and the United States.

Araghchi emphasized that these acts, which openly violated the UN Charter, international law, and the Non-Proliferation Treaty, have put the entire West Asia region at unprecedented risk.

Araghchi also reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitment to strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries based on good neighborliness and mutual interests. He expressed Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation across various sectors, including economic, trade, and cultural fields.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in turn expressed satisfaction with the improving understanding and cooperation between the two major Islamic countries.

He affirmed Saudi Arabia’s determination to continue this path and to deepen bilateral relations across all fields.

The Crown Prince reiterated Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of military aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He emphasized that safeguarding regional stability requires collaboration and mutual understanding among regional countries.