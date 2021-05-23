Iranian Firms Attend Austria Connect Day 2021 Event

The Austria Connect Day 2021 was recently held by the Austrian federal government with the aim of bringing together start-ups from around the world.

The event held from May 3-12, 2021 sought to match start-ups with investors and major production and industrial companies from across the globe working in the domains of technology and innovation.

The event was organized by Austria Wirtschaftsservice Gesellschaft mbH (AWS), which is the promotional bank of the Austrian federal government, the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) and the Global Incubator Network Austria (GIN) as the biggest financial supporter of start-ups and those working in the domain of technology in Austria.

Austria Connect Day 2021 brought together financial supporters of innovation ecosystems of different countries as well as innovative and creative firms from around the world in order to establish a platform to build networks and match investors and start-ups and owners of innovative and technological ideas in order to develop new, influential and lasting businesses in the world.

Accordingly, the Innovation and Development Fund of the Iranian Presidential Office contacted the secretariat of the event in coordination with the Iranian attaché in Vienna, Austria, and arranged bilateral meetings between for start-ups, research and technology funds and knowledge-based firms from the Iranian private sector and foreign investors as well as innovative and technological companies. The fund also made arrangements to facilitate Iranian companies’ participation in workshops and events geared to attracting investment.

In the joint collaboration, the Innovation and Development Fund made calls for teams to take part in the virtual Connect Day event.

Applicants had until May 3 to register.

In the event, Iranian companies had the opportunity to attract foreign investment to gain access to financial resources as well as cutting-edge technology.

They also had the chance to familiarize themselves with modern management skills.